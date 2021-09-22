CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, TN

Emma Dian Sweatt Parks

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Dian Sweatt Parks (August 19, 1937 – September 19, 2021). Dian was born August 19, 1937, in Logan County Kentucky to the late Hugh T. and Annabelle Watkins. At a young age, Dian married Paul Clinton Sweatt in 1953. To this union there were six beautiful, loving children: Billy Mac Sweatt (Karen), Paula Dian DeBerry (Ron), Patricia Annette Sloan (Robert), Alan Drew Sweatt, Pamela Gwen Worsham (Jerry), and Clinton Scott Sweatt (Ginger). To these were born ten “truly” grandkids: Clint and Casey Sweatt, Ryan and Jena Clinard, John and Lyndsey Worsham, Paul, Elizabeth, and Olivia Sweatt, and Rob DeBerry. Dian also had 16 great grandchildren: Corbin and Colton Sweatt, Hudson, Carson, Dawson, and Jackson Clinard, Emma Welch, Annabelle, and Mary Rhett Story, Will and Matthew DeBerry, Pearson, Duke, and Ruby Jo Worsham, Jerrilyn and Weston Baldwin.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Springfield, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Springfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan

Comments / 0

Community Policy