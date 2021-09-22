Emma Dian Sweatt Parks (August 19, 1937 – September 19, 2021). Dian was born August 19, 1937, in Logan County Kentucky to the late Hugh T. and Annabelle Watkins. At a young age, Dian married Paul Clinton Sweatt in 1953. To this union there were six beautiful, loving children: Billy Mac Sweatt (Karen), Paula Dian DeBerry (Ron), Patricia Annette Sloan (Robert), Alan Drew Sweatt, Pamela Gwen Worsham (Jerry), and Clinton Scott Sweatt (Ginger). To these were born ten “truly” grandkids: Clint and Casey Sweatt, Ryan and Jena Clinard, John and Lyndsey Worsham, Paul, Elizabeth, and Olivia Sweatt, and Rob DeBerry. Dian also had 16 great grandchildren: Corbin and Colton Sweatt, Hudson, Carson, Dawson, and Jackson Clinard, Emma Welch, Annabelle, and Mary Rhett Story, Will and Matthew DeBerry, Pearson, Duke, and Ruby Jo Worsham, Jerrilyn and Weston Baldwin.