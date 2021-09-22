Lawrence Dale Jackson, age 86 of White House, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home. He was born May 17, 1935 in Hardin, KY to Charlie Simmons & Mary Mavis Elkins Jackson. He worked as a skilled carpenter before his retirement. He had constructed and designed church buildings. He was a member of Skyview Church of Christ. He was the song director for many years at Evendale Church of Christ in Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Jackson enjoyed country and gospel music, going to the Grand Ole Opry, visiting and photographing covered bridges and playing and singing with his guitar.