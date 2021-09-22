AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

'Dose of hope': Biden pushing rich nations to share vaccine. President Joe Biden is set to push well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control around the world, as world leaders, aid groups and global health organizations sound the alarm about the slow pace of global vaccinations.
THE government could face a shutdown this week if a new deal cannot be struck between Republicans and Democrats. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on at midnight on Thursday, the end of the fiscal year. The House voted last week to keep the government funded, suspend...
The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. ”Vice President Kamala Harris 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not...
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————ONLY ON AP—————————RADICAL RIGHT-CRYPTOCURRENCY — Far-right provocateurs are raising millions in cryptocurrency from around the world. Among the most active is the founder of the Daily Stormer website, Andrew Anglin who has tapped a global network of supporters to take in at least 112 Bitcoin since January 2017, worth about $4.8 million today. By Erika Kinetz and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 2,920 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available. —————————...
Democrats need to use their levers of power “to go big” and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Americans by approving trillions of dollars in spending now, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the New Jersey Democrat said the party may not...
The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […]
Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States.
"In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly.
"Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added.
Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and 25 fellow Republican governors this past week sent a letter to President Joe Biden to request a meeting at the White House to “bring an end to the national security crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border. “The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American...
The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may want to get out of Washington, D.C. "soon" following a report that he called former President Donald Trump "a fading brand." Parscale, who managed Trump's 2020 presidential campaign from February 2018 to July 2020, took...
The White House has pointed the finger at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his U.S. trip. The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.
(CNN) — Multiple lawmakers angrily stormed out of a classified briefing with members of the Biden administration on Afghanistan on Wednesday morning, according to three sources familiar with the briefing. The Republican and Democratic lawmakers grew frustrated after State Department, Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, and Office of the Director...
