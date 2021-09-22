CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

GP could face jail after embezzling more than £1.1m in just 41 days

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAc5M_0c4EXPrs00
GP Rumi Chhapia (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

A GP embezzled more than £1.1 million in less than two months in a “significant” abuse of trust.

Experienced doctor Rumi Chhapia could face a hefty jail sentence after defrauding a healthcare group out of the staggering amount of money.

The 45-year-old physician from Southsea, Hampshire, took advantage after his colleague went off sick, handing him access to crucial business accounts, prosecutors say.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with fraud.

Standing in the dock wearing a pink shirt, tie and a face mask, Chhapia indicated a plea of guilty to the single offence.

Prosecutor Lucy Linington told the court: “In a 41-day period this defendant has embezzled £1,133,704.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIlpI_0c4EXPrs00
The fraud took place within a 41-day period, the court heard (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“And at the time of this offence he was an appointed director of what is otherwise known as the Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance Limited.”

The group – known as the PPCA – is a collection of GP practices working together in and around Portsmouth.

Its role in the city included tendering an out-of-hours GP service to the NHS, the court heard.

Ms Linington added: “At the time of this offence a director was signed off sick and therefore gave doctor Chhapia the freedom and the permission at that stage to have access to the business accounts of the PPCA.”

She said the abuse of trust involved in the offence was “significant” due to Chhapia’s position at the PPCA and the amount of money involved.

Chhapia has since repaid £233,000, magistrates were told.

The doctor, of Lennox Road North in Southsea, was told that his offending was so serious that he must be sentenced at the Crown Court.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 22.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Portsmouth GP admits embezzling £1.1m from care group

A GP has admitted embezzling £1.1m from a care group he was a director of. Dr Rumi Chhapia, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Chhapia, of Lennox Road South, Southsea, was a director of Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance (PPCA) when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gp#Ppca#Nhs#The Crown Court#Portsmouth Crown Court
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy arrested on suspicion of raping 15-year-old in sea at Bournemouth

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth beach in July.His arrest follows a nation-wide public appeal and the release of an e-fit, a computer-generated image resembling the attacker, on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live.The attack was reported to have taken place on the afternoon of 18 July, when the girl was playing with a ball with friends in the sea. The ball landed in front of the teenage boy, who then began speaking with the girl, before throwing the ball back to her friends.He then allegedly pulled her out into...
newschain

Body of murdered teacher went undiscovered for hours after her death

The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said there was a “short delay” in finding the body of Sabina Nessa, 28, after she was killed on Friday evening at Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, because it was “not on the main walkway”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy