KINGSPORT – Hannah Faith Stapleton, 21, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Kenneth Thacker and Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.