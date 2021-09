MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on three chances of development in the tropics, two of which have a high chance to become tropical depressions this week. The first area we are keeping an eye on is a broad low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that continues to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

