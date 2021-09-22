CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent mayor, council members to get raises for future terms

record-courier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalaries are set to rise for Kent's mayor as well as City Council members. The mayor's salary will be increased to $11,500 in 2022 from the current annual salary of $8,100. The three council-at-large positions will see salary increases from $6,200 per year to $10,500 in 2022. Council members are elected in staggered terms. Therefore, when the next term of ward council members is elected in in 2024, they will see salaries increase from the current $7,700 amount to $10,500.

