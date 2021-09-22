CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I Tried Cup Noodle Sodas So You Don’t Have To

Vice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA faint aroma of soy sauce that fills your nostrils. A salty finish from the chicken broth. A peppery tingle that lingers in your mouth. Such are the gustatory delights of eating a styrofoam cup of noodles from the world’s most iconic instant ramen maker, Nissin. Once a revered dish by Tokyo’s young people in the ’70s, the noodles quickly became a worldwide staple of late night snacks and broke college life. Since Cup Noodle’s creation, 50 billion of the products have reportedly been sold worldwide.

