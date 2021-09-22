CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cold front brings heavy rain tonight, slowly clearing on Thursday

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st Day of Fall: Cloudy and breezy with on and off rain, becoming steadier/heavier late in the day. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, High: 76 (73-79) Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy with steady rain and a few storms. Flash flooding and river flooding will be possible. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, Low: 62 (59-65)

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Cold front approaching Bay Area, light rain and low 40s in forecast

A weak cold front dropping down from the Pacific Northwest is forecast to move across the Bay Area Monday into Tuesday, delivering a chance of rain and pushing down temperatures to below seasonal averages, the National Weather Service reported. More for you. Things to do in San Francisco this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Rain Is Falling#70#Canadian
KDVR.com

1 last warm day before strong cold front brings cool temperatures, rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the low 80s Tuesday afternoon with a 10% chance of rain. Winds will be gusty at times as a cold front nears Colorado. Wildfire smoke will increase in western Colorado by Tuesday night as the front gets closer. Parts of the mountains and eastern Colorado will see more smoke by Wednesday. The mountains will see scattered showers throughout the day.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localdvm.com

A few stronger storms possible close to I-95 this evening

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered light showers through the AM, then scattered showers and storms in the PM. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 81 (77-85) Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with lingering showers early, then clearing late. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (51-57) Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 5-10...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Severe Storms Bring Wind, Hail Threat

The string of comfortable and clear days is coming to an end Tuesday as severe storms sweep through the region. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for severe storms packing the threat of hail and damaging winds for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chance For Strong To Severe Storms On Tuesday, Damaging Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clouds will be on the increase this morning as a few showers develop, specifically north and west. We could see a bit of lull precipitation as a cold front drops in later this afternoon. A line or broken line of thunderstorms will move across the area. Main time frame; 3p to 8p. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat is strong winds. The cold front clears the area by tonight and drier air builds back in on the backside. Some of the coolest air since last spring arrives on Thursday, with our first highs in the 60’s in Philly since June, and the first overnight lows in the 40’s Thursday night since May. Saturday is looking gorgeous for the first weekend of October, and a few showers look possible on Sunday. Get the latest on weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy