Public Health

KU researchers optimistic about developing in-home COVID-19 test

By TIM CARPENTER Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE – Researchers at the University of Kansas are aiming to place on the commercial market in early 2022 an in-home, saliva-based testing unit for COVID-19. Consumers would place saliva on a tiny test chip that would be analyzed by a reusable hand-held electronic device similar in size to a cellular telephone. Results would be available within 15 minutes. Disposable chips could cost about $10, while the reader might be priced around $50.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Testing#Ku#The University Of Kansas#Nih
