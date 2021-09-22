KU researchers optimistic about developing in-home COVID-19 test
LAWRENCE – Researchers at the University of Kansas are aiming to place on the commercial market in early 2022 an in-home, saliva-based testing unit for COVID-19. Consumers would place saliva on a tiny test chip that would be analyzed by a reusable hand-held electronic device similar in size to a cellular telephone. Results would be available within 15 minutes. Disposable chips could cost about $10, while the reader might be priced around $50.www.derbyinformer.com
