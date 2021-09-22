Don’t Miss the Miss

I have been watching some baseball lately and have been reminded that the best of the best only gets a hit about one-third of the time. This year it’s even lower than that. The other evening, I heard the commentator say that a player had a lot of good swings. I struggled with that concept until I listened to a teaching on good misses and bad misses. As the struggling batter gets closer to making meaningful contact with the ball, their swings get better. They are learning something about their swing and how they are seeing the ball. You can actually watch a batter get better with each at-bat. They have learned something each time they were at the plate.