CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trailer For Kurt Warner’s Biopic Released [WATCH]

By Elwin Huffman
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about a bargain. The national attention Iowa has received this year -- for something other than the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses -- is priceless. State marketing officials couldn't buy the amount of positive publicity Iowa has gotten the past few months. Sports have provided some special moments in 2021. First,...

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For AMERICAN UNDERDOG Starring Zachary Levi As Kurt Warner

Lionsgate has released this official trailer for “American Underdog” – Only In Theaters Starting Christmas Day! Starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid!. American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.
NFL
RamDigest

Watch: Trailer for Former Rams QB Kurt Warner 'American Underdog' Movie

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner experienced an unorthodox path in order to make his mark in the NFL. From going undrafted out of the University of Northern Iowa to playing three seasons in the Arena Football League, Warner experienced quite the bumpy road. Eventually, he was signed...
NFL
kiwaradio.com

Preview Out For Movie About Kurt Warner’s Improbable Rise

Statewide Iowa — The movie trailer is now out for “American Underdog, The Kurt Warner Story,” and it promises to be a wintertime blockbuster — at least here in the Hawkeye State. The film stars Zachary Levi in the title role about the Burlington native who played high school football...
NFL
104.5 KDAT

Iowa High School Player’s Act Of Sportsmanship Goes Viral

It's a shame that in today's society, a simple act of kindness and sportsmanship turns so many heads. But in the ultra-competitive world of sports, many times we're taught not to have compassion for the team on the opposite sideline. But several weeks ago on a high school football field here in the state of Iowa, a simple act of sportsmanship occurred between two rival players, and the rest of the nation is taking notice.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
104.5 KDAT

George Kittle Said That He Attended “Tight End University”

On Sunday Night Football on NBC, as the 49ers took on the Green Bay Packers, University of Iowa graduate George Kittle introduced himself and the college he attended, saying "Tight End University." "George Kittle, Tight End University." Why did he say that? Most likely because the University of Iowa has...
NFL
104.5 KDAT

Two Big Thumbs Up: The Best Siskel and Ebert Moments

In September 1975, rival film critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert joined forces for a lively PBS program called Opening Soon at a Theater Near You. Filming from WTTW studios in their hometown of Chicago, this review show aired locally, once a month — and eventually led to a major shift in the evolution of film criticism.
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy