Newborn baby dies in prison cell after teenage mother left alone without medical help
By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
6 days ago
A newborn baby died in a prison cell after its teenage mother was left alone overnight without any medical assistance, according to an investigation that found “troubling” weaknesses in her care. The prisons and probation ombudsman Sue McAllister said the 18-year-old woman should never have been allowed to give birth...
In 2019, the death of a newborn baby in a cell at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex, Europe's largest women's prison, made headline news. Nine months later it emerged that a second baby had died at another prison, HMP Styal in Cheshire. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has investigated both babies'...
