We all remember the difficulties faced by the staff, students, and administration of State University of Oneonta last year in the throes of the COVID pandemic. Case rates soared to among the highest in the State University System. Oneonta was declared a "hot spot" with hundreds of students at the college testing positive for COVID. Special testing sites were brought into Oneonta for an attempt to get as many people tested as quickly as possible. Long lines formed at these sites (this writer was in one of those long lines). SUNY Oneonta became a vaccination location itself. It was a very difficult time.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO