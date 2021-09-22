CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

AI Algorithms Deployed in Kill Chain Target Recognition

By Amanda Miller
realcleardefense.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall alluded to an event in which artificial intelligence helped to identify a target or targets in “a live operational kill chain” in his remarks at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Sept. 20. Kendall offered...

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

AI-Targeted Diversity Campaigns

Olay has partnered with an Algorithmic Justice League (AJL) to launch a diversity campaign during the U.S. National Coding Week. The new #DecodetheBias campaign aims to fix the exclusionary bias found within technology. The lack of diversity in the computer science industry produces algorithms that create an exclusionary bias. From social media filters, apps, and search engines, these algorithms often exclude women of color.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ZDNet

AI: Ban the algorithms that threaten our human rights, says UN chief

Calls to put brakes on the use of artificial intelligence and in some cases to ban the technology altogether are getting louder. Now the UN's human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has joined her voice to the chorus of experts who are urging governments to take stronger action to keep algorithms under control, in a new report that recommends moratoriums on the sale and use of artificial intelligence for high-risk use cases.
TECHNOLOGY
enr.com

Tech Startup TOGAL.AI Deploys Algorithms to Automate 2D Takeoffs

Automating some of the more tedious tasks in construction has been a target of machine learning for years, but the startup TOGAL.AI has zeroed in on one annoying task that has been overlooked. Calculating takeoffs on 2D drawings during bid prep often falls to an estimator, diligently drawing polygons to calculate how many door frames, light fixtures or square feet of carpet are needed.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Improved algorithms may be more important for AI performance than faster hardware

When it comes to AI, algorithmic innovations are substantially more important than hardware — at least where the problems involve billions to trillions of data points. That’s the conclusion of a team of scientists at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), who conducted what they claim is the first study on how fast algorithms are improving across a broad range of examples.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Kill Chain#Air Force Association
ExecutiveBiz

BigBear.ai Partners With Virgin Orbit to Deploy AI-Powered Analytics Platform; Dr. Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company, has entered into a commercial software agreement with Virgin Orbit to support and strengthen the launch services company’s capability with AI-powered, space-based data insights in support of the U.S. government, commercial clients and international defense. BigBear.ai said Friday it has already begun...
INDUSTRY
Genetic Engineering News

New Algorithm Helps Target, Detect, and Isolate Pathogens

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a sophisticated new tool that could help provide early warning of rare and unknown viruses in the environment and identify potentially deadly bacterial pathogens which cause sepsis, among other uses. Their findings are published in the journal Cell Reports Methods in a paper titled,...
SCIENCE
MedCity News

Spotting and rooting out bias in AI algorithms for healthcare

Algorithms are becoming more entrenched in our lives, a consequence of the growing stores of data and the push to make greater use of them. While that’s happening everywhere, in health care, the consequences are much higher because lives are at stake. Algorithmic calculations can affect diagnosis, treatment, the allocation of healthcare resources, and reimbursement. But lurking within algorithms is bias that can lead to unintended or suboptimal outcomes.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Nature.com

A machine-learning algorithm to target COVID testing of travellers

Optimizing the testing of incoming travellers for COVID-19 involves predicting those who are most likely to test positive. A machine-learning algorithm for targeted testing has been implemented at the Greek border. Ziad Obermeyer is in the Division of Health Policy and Management, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley,...
BERKELEY, CA
realcleardefense.com

Needed: A Strategy for Unmanned Vehicles

Regarding U.S. defense planning, as Chinese military analysts remind us, Americans too often operate on the basis that technology drives strategy, not the reverse. The Manhattan Project that developed nuclear weapons, the antiballistic missile Strategic Defense Initiative, and stealth aircraft are prominent examples. And, so far, the same observation could apply to unmanned vehicles operating in all domains.
CARS
devops.com

Relyance AI Shifts Compliance Left Using ML Algorithms

Relyance AI emerged from stealth this week to unveil a namesake platform for managing privacy and data governance in real-time within the context of a larger DevOps workflow. Fresh off raising $30 million in seed capital, Relyance AI co-CEO Leila Golchehreh said organizations can now quickly and accurately answer essential privacy questions and ensure compliance and governance by mapping requirements directly to their codebase. The platform provides transparency and visibility all the way down to the source code in real-time using machine learning algorithms, she added.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

How do databases support AI algorithms?

Databases have always been able to do simple, clerical work like finding particular records that match some given criteria — say, all users who are between 20 and 30 years old. Lately database companies have been adding artificial intelligence routines into databases so the users can explore the power of these smarter, more sophisticated algorithms on their own data stored in the database.
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

Russian Turla APT Group Deploying New Backdoor on Targeted Systems

State-sponsored hackers affiliated with Russia are behind a new series of intrusions using a previously undocumented implant to compromise systems in the U.S., Germany, and Afghanistan. Cisco Talos attributed the attacks to the Turla advanced persistent threat (APT) group, coining the malware “TinyTurla” for its limited functionality and efficient coding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Operations in the Information Environment

During my August 2021 visit to MARFORPAC, I had a chance to talk with the specialists in information operations within the command. In particular, I met with Mr. Justin Bogue, Information Maneuver Branch Deputy, Maj. Melissa Giannetto, MARFORPAC PsyOp Officer and Maj. Nick Mannweiler, COMMSTRAT Operations. Clearly, one major change...
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

China's Twin Engine Long Endurance Combat Drone

China's big international airshow in Zhuhai hasn’t even officially kicked off yet, but we are already getting a peek at what is going to be displayed there. One new development is China's J-16D electronic attack jet being seen with jamming pods for the first time. Now we are getting our first lifesize view of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, better known by its designation CH-6. It is a long-endurance, twin-jet engine, multirole drone. In the past, we have only seen models and low-fidelity renderings of the design.
WORLD
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia, PRC Intercept U.S. Aircraft ‘Multiple Times a Day’ in Pacific

The head of Pacific Air Force said he had no objections to India buying Russia's S-400 system "in the current environment." But -- and this is a big but -- he said India's action "will perhaps affect a future purchase by India, if they were interested in purchasing other defense equipment from us. But that's out of my lane, and I don't really talk about that, because it's tomorrow stuff."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

U.S., Philippines to Restart Work on Shared Military Facilities

Plans to build facilities for U.S. troops in the Philippines, which had stalled for years amid wrangling over rules for visiting forces, are back on track, officials from both countries said Thursday. “We plan to move fairly quickly,” Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said during an...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy