London pre-open: Stocks to rise ahead of Fed policy announcement

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks looked set to rise at the open on Wednesday as investors eye the latest policy announcement from the US Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 6,991. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today’s European open looks set to be a positive...

