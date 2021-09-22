Aflibercept Ranks Above Ranibizumab in Eyes with CRVO
Aflibercept performed slightly better than ranibizumab for treating eyes with CRVO in this study. Photo: Joseph W. Sowka, OD, and Alan G. Kabat, OD. Click image to enlarge. Anti-VEGF inhibitors are a leading treatment option for patients with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) and secondary macular edema; however, there are limited studies on patients treated routinely in clinical practice comparing the outcomes and effects of two of the most common anti-VEGF drugs, aflibercept and ranibizumab. Researchers of a recent study examined the 12-month outcomes of eyes with CRVO and found that those treated with aflibercept over ranibizumab may have a slight advantage.reviewofoptometry.com
