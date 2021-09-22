CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Under Evolutionary Attack’: How a Hilton Head Broker Leans on Technology to Tackle the ‘Amazon Effect’

By Maria Patterson
rismedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Collins is one of those leaders who has come out of pandemic times better than before. With his team out of the office for more than a year, Collins—the broker-in-charge/owner of Collins Group Realty in Hilton Head, South Carolina—adapted and modified operations with technology to meet the changing needs of his employees, agents and, most importantly, the consumer. As Collins says, “Wouldn’t it be a shame to have gone through all this and not evolve? Not learn something new that we can employ and be different and better moving forward?”

rismedia.com

