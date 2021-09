Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Silver Maples’ first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 17th place under the small to medium senior housing category. Earning a spot on this list means that Silver Maples of Chelsea is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

