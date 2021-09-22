Not All Eye Disease Associated with Cognitive Decline
Glaucoma was the only condition in this study to be associated with cognitive decline. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Previous studies have shown a relationship between vision impairment (VI) and declining cognitive function in older adults, but few have examined the relationship between eye disease and cognitive functionality. Researchers recently examined the association between VI or eye disease and three-year changes in cognitive test scores to explore whether sex, education and hearing loss act as effect modifiers.reviewofoptometry.com
