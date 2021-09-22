CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Not All Eye Disease Associated with Cognitive Decline

By Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaucoma was the only condition in this study to be associated with cognitive decline. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Previous studies have shown a relationship between vision impairment (VI) and declining cognitive function in older adults, but few have examined the relationship between eye disease and cognitive functionality. Researchers recently examined the association between VI or eye disease and three-year changes in cognitive test scores to explore whether sex, education and hearing loss act as effect modifiers.

reviewofoptometry.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes May Reveal Your Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Protein deposits in retina and brain appear to parallel possible neurodegeneration, an insight that might lead to easier, quicker detection. Amyloid plaques are protein deposits that collect between brain cells, hindering function and eventually leading to neuronal death. They are considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and the focus of multiple investigations designed to reduce or prevent their formation, including the nationwide A4 study.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Medscape News

Common Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract, and diabetes-related eye disease (DRED) are independently associated with an increased risk for dementia, new data published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology suggest. The authors, led by Xianwen Shang, MPH, PhD, with the Department of Ophthalmology, Guangdong Eye Institute, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, analyzed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Age-related eye diseases may increase the risk of developing dementia

LONDON — Millions of people who suffer from common age-related eye diseases could be in danger of developing dementia, warns a new study. The risk of dementia, one of the leading causes of death, is up to 60 percent higher among people with eye diseases, according to scientists. About 80 million Americans have potentially blinding eye diseases and more than six million have Alzheimer’s disease — the most common form of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Greatist

Here’s How Crohn’s Disease Can Affect Your Eyes

If you have Crohn’s disease, you’re probably all too familiar with the unpleasant gastrointestinal (GI) system like tarry poop and stomach pains. But what about symptoms in *other* parts of your body?. Some folks might experience sensitivity to light during a flare-up. But can your gut actually mess with your...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Disease#Cognitive Decline#Cognitive Tests#Od#Vi
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Eyes’ Pupils May Be Window Into Assessing Disease Stage

The response of the eyes’ pupils — the black circle in the center of the eye that allows light to enter — seems to change according to the progression of Parkinson’s disease, a recent study has found. The results suggest that measuring the pupils’ response to stimuli could become a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Business Insider

Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has announced top-line data from a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Related Content: Cassava CEO Goes Offensive Over Simufilam Data Allegations. The National Institutes of Health-funded study showed ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's drug may help maintain mitochondrial function in muscles as it slows cognitive decline

A common treatment for Alzheimer's disease may help people with the earliest stages of the disease maintain mitochondrial function in their muscles in addition to slowing cognitive decline. The first-of-its-kind study is published ahead of print in Function. Research suggests people with Alzheimer's disease, a form of cognitive impairment, have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ophthalmologytimes.com

Expert insights: Flares of dry eye disease

Timely diagnosis and successful intervention are key to successful treatment. Dry eye disease (DED) affects millions of people, and estimated that about 80% of patients with DED experience flares, which are sudden onset, episodic, intermittent exacerbations of symptoms due to increased inflammation. Timely recognition of DED flares and successful intervention...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
pharmacytimes.com

Levetiracetam Improves Cognitive Function for Some Individuals with Alzheimer Disease

Patients with senile dementia who have silent epileptic activity show improvement when taking this medication. Levetiracetam, an anti-seizure medication, has been shown to improve learning, memory, and other cognitive functions in individuals with Alzheimer disease (AD) who also have epileptic activity, study results show. “This is a drug that’s used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knowridge Science Report

These old people can slow cognitive decline

In a new study from the University of Michigan, researchers found feeling happy about life slowed the cognitive decline among older adults. They found that the risks of developing cognitive impairment, such as dementia, were lower in those with better psychological well-being. The finding suggests that positive psychology has strong...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
verywellhealth.com

The Association Between Psoriatic Arthritis and Kidney Disease: What to Know

Inflammation caused by psoriatic arthritis (PsA) can increase your risk for additional diseases (comorbidities), like heart disease, hypertension, and stroke. Research from 2017 found that having psoriatic arthritis also can increase your risk of kidney disease. In this article, we'll discuss the connection between psoriatic arthritis and kidney disease, as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Older age, chronic co-morbidities associated with more severe COVID disease in children

Over the course of the pandemic, researchers nationwide noticed differences in COVID-19 disease between children and adults. While risk factors for hospitalization and poor outcomes are well documented in adults, less is known about the clinical factors associated with COVID disease severity in children. In an effort to aid mitigation...
KIDS
reviewofoptometry.com

Clinical Guidelines Developed for NK Diagnosis, Management

Neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) is a relatively uncommon, underdiagnosed degenerative corneal disease that is caused by damage to the ophthalmic branch of the trigeminal nerve. Over time, epithelial breakdown, corneal ulceration, corneal melting (thinning), perforation and loss of vision may occur. The best opportunity to reverse ocular surface damage is in the earliest stage of the disease. However, patients typically experience few symptoms, and diagnosis is often delayed. A recent study set out to raise awareness of the causes of NK and provide screening and treatment guidelines.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New form of expanded dialysis improves quality of life, study finds

In a published study, a hospital research team from Lawson Health Research Institute has found that expanded dialysis, a new method that removes a broader range of toxins from the body, can improve quality of life in chronic kidney disease patients who struggle with the side effects of traditional dialysis.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy