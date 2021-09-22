CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Pumpkinmania!" A Guide To 21 Top Upstate New York Pumpkin Patches

By BIG CHUCK
 6 days ago
It is time for us all to try and find The Great Pumpkin! There are over 100 pumpkin patches scattered around Upstate New York. They are all fun, colorful, family-friendly, and a great place to spend a gorgeous Upstate New York fall weekend. Almost all pumpkin patch places now offer a wide variety of things to do other than just pick a pumpkin. There are spook houses, craft shops, hayrides, corn mazes, food, apple cider, live music, petting zoos, and so much more. Yes, it's not your grandparents' pumpkin patch anymore! Here is a sampler of 21 of the very best pumpkin patches in Upstate. Check them out and go and visit...they are ready for a busy October!

