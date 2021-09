FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / With two of three legal issues now settled or addressed, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) projects a short timeframe for release of the company's long-awaited Form 10 Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced C.E.O. Eric Parkinson. The final remaining legal matter is scheduled to be addressed by corporate counsel through motions to be filed in California within the next two weeks, which will clear the path for the release of the company's registration statement. All three of the legal issues that had impacted the company's registration filing were 'foreign default judgments' that occurred during the timeframe in 2018 that former HHSE President Fred Shefte was hospitalized and non-responsive to court deadlines.

