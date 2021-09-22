CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front bringing morning showers and cooler afternoon temperatures!

By Brandon Spinner
WAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday! It is a wet & breezy start to the day, but changes are on the way!. Hurrah! The end of the wet and stormy pattern is finally coming to an end today, but we have to make it through the morning first. The last of the showers and storms, with a cold front that pushed in overnight, will continue to push east through the remainder of the morning. Wind from the northwest will drive in that drier, cooler air through the afternoon leading to a cool and comfortable afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low 70s for most communities and that humidity will be gone! Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph. Fall officially begins today at 2:21 p.m.

