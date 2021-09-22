‘Thunderbirds Are Go’ (1965)
❉ Now released on DVD from Fabulous Films, Thunderbirds Are Go remains a feast for the eyes. A defining reason many fans of a certain generation will shower 1966’s Thunderbirds Are Go with praise is because this was the first instance of audiences witnessing Thunderbirds in colour. The original Supermarionation classic series from 1965 was first broadcast in black and white, as well as its puppet brethren Stingray and Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, despite these highlights from the golden era of Supermarionation being produced in colour. When inspecting the film’s other elements, the logic behind these fans’ reasoning comes through rather clearly – Thunderbirds Are Go is a prime example of style over substance.wearecult.rocks
Comments / 0