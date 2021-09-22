CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Modern Activities Follow the Contours of Ancient Teotihuacan City

By University of California - Riverside
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidar mapping study reveals vast landscape modifications that still influence construction and farming. A lidar mapping study using a cutting-edge aerial mapping technology shows ancient residents of Teotihuacan moved astonishing quantities of soil and bedrock for construction and reshaped the landscape in a way that continues to influence the contours of modern activities in this part of Mexico. The work is published in the open-access journal, PLOS One.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city, possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Christopher R. Moore, Archaeologist and Special Projects Director at the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and South Carolina Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology, University of South Carolina. As the inhabitants...
SCIENCE
Hyperallergic

Aerial Scanning Illuminates Some of the Unknown History of Ancient City of Teotihuacán

A team of researchers are using aerial scanning technology to study Teotihuacán, the sprawling ancient city built over a thousand years before the Aztecs’s arrival in Mexico whose construction remains a mystery. Their findings, summarized in a paper published in the scientific journal PLOS One this week, illuminate the ways in which the site’s original inhabitants modified the landscape and shaped the modern layout of the region.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Maya Rulers Transformed Cities, Put Their Personal Stamp on Monumental Complexes

Maya rulers transformed cities, forging new memories of the landscape. Early Maya cities featured monumental complexes, which centered on a shared form of religion but these complexes transformed radically once kingship emerged in 400 B.C. To solidify their power, rulers throughout the Maya lowlands would change these complexes, installing their mark on the landscape and reshaping how people remember it, according to a Dartmouth study published in Ancient Mesoamerica.
POLITICS
Cosmos

Uncovering the secrets of an ancient Mayan city

Archaeologists and researchers decoding the secrets of one of the most magnificent ruins of the Mayan empire – the ancient city of Tikal – have made a ground-breaking discovery that potentially rewrites our understanding of interactions in the ancient Americas. Tikal, in the north of modern-day Guatemala, has been extensively...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#City Center#The Contours#Anthropology#Plos One#Uc Riverside#Ce#Arizona State University#George Mason University#Claremont University#Houston University#Adobe
Phys.org

Evidence that a cosmic impact destroyed ancient city in the Jordan Valley

In the Middle Bronze Age (about 3,600 years ago or roughly 1650 BCE), the city of Tall el-Hammam was ascendant. Located on high ground in the southern Jordan Valley, northeast of the Dead Sea, the settlement in its time had become the largest continuously occupied Bronze Age city in the southern Levant, having hosted early civilization for a few thousand years. At that time, it was 10 times larger than Jerusalem and 5 times larger than Jericho.
SCIENCE
resilience.org

Intercultural Urbanism: City planning from the ancient world to the modern day

Shareable is partnering with Tufts University on this special series hosted by professor Julian Agyeman (Co-chair of Shareable’s Board) and [email protected]. Initially designed for Tufts students, faculty, and alumni, the colloquium has been opened up to the public with the support of Shareable and The Kresge Foundation. [email protected]...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
Inverse

Space rock smashing ancient cities may have inspired the Bible

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 km/h). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded...
RELIGION
Thrillist

This Ancient City in Spain Is Like A Tapas-Filled Fairytale

We know COVID-19 is impacting travel plans right now. For a little inspiration, we’ll continue to share stories from our favorite places around the world so you can keep daydreaming about your next adventure. After a while, most cities begin to feel the same. That will never happen in Granada,...
LIFESTYLE
popular-archaeology.com

Modern Japanese populations descend from not 2 but 3 ancient cultures, genomic analysis suggests

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE (AAAS)—The ancestry of modern-day Japanese populations can be traced back to 3 ancient cultures, rather than 2, according to an analysis of 12 newly sequenced ancient Japanese genomes spanning 8,000 years and 5 previously published genomes. The findings* support that the early hunter-gatherer Jomon population were the archipelago’s sole inhabitants until about 3,000 years ago, when Yayoi migrants from mainland China and Korea moved to the south of Japan, bringing wet-rice agriculture. Later, Kofun migrants, which may have had predominately Han Chinese ancestry, arrived in Japan, marking a period of affinity with Korea and China demonstrated by imports including mirrors, coins, and raw materials for iron production. While previous ancient DNA research has suggested modern Japanese populations have dual Jomon and Yayoi origins, the demographic origins and impact of the archipelago’s agricultural transition have remained largely unknown. To investigate, Niall P. Cooke and colleagues sequenced 12 ancient Japanese genomes from both pre- and post-farming periods and analyzed 5 previously published prehistoric Japanese genomes, finding that all of the Jomon individuals belonged to mitochondrial haplogroups (a group of alleles inherited together from one parent) that are rare outside Japan today, while the Kofun individuals belonged to mitochondrial haplogroups common throughout present-day East Asia. While the spread of agriculture in other regions has often involved one population replacing another, Cooke et al. found genetic evidence of almost equal genetic contributions from indigenous Jomon individuals and new immigrants during the Yayoi period, suggesting Japan’s agricultural transition involved assimilation instead. Furthermore, the researchers found that Kofun period individuals and modern Japanese people are almost genetically indistinguishable, suggesting that the genetic makeup of Japanese populations has remained relatively stable over the past 1,400 years.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Ancient cities that suddenly disappeared

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Casa Silencio Opens in Oaxaca, Mexico: A Modern Temple to an Ancient Tradition

From the masterminds behind the award-winning spirit brand Mezcal El Silencio, comes a groundbreaking, eco-minded retreat set at the brand’s distillery, deep in the valleys of Oaxaca, Mexico. Located approximately 45 miles southeast of the City of Oaxaca, the 9 ½ -acre enclave weaves the magic of the region with the production of the native, singular agave spirit across a sustainable mezcal distillery and six luxury guest suites. Casa Silencio offers a uniquely immersive guest experience steeped in ancient mythology and mysticism behind the creation and consumption of mezcal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heritagedaily.com

Maya neighbourhood designed to look like Teotihuacan discovered at Tikal

Archaeologists conducting surveys at the Maya city of Tikal has discovered a previously unknown neighbourhood using light detection and ranging software. Tikal is one of the largest Maya centres, located in the Petén Basin in present-day Guatemala. At its apogee during the Classic Period (AD 200 to 900), the city dominated much of the Maya region politically, economically, and militarily.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Climate change warning from collapsed ancient cities

Why did some ancient Khmer and Mesoamerican cities collapse between 900-1500CE while their rural surrounds continued to prosper? Intentional adaptation to climate changed conditions may be the answer, suggests a new study, which offers lessons for today. Cities and their hinterlands must build resilience to survive climate stress; this is...
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:

Comments / 0

Community Policy