NeonMind Strengthens its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board with Appointment of Mood Disorders and Ketamine Expert Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany Continues to Expand Its Scientific Expertise with Noted Expert in Utilizing Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ('NeonMind'' or the 'Company'), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD, a Professor of Psychiatry at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a noted expert in mood disorders and ketamine utilization, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board.

