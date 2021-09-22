NeonMind Strengthens its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board with Appointment of Mood Disorders and Ketamine Expert Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The current pandemic became one of the most divisive events we can remember and it changed the world in unthinkable ways. Daniel Yomtobian, an accomplished entrepreneur and acclaimed online media professional, says that it didn't only take a heavy toll on a personal level, it wreaked havoc on economies and many organizations had to rethink their business practices. Humanity has to face a new post-pandemic reality where the term 'normal' will no longer apply. Daniel Yomtobian adds that most brands were forced to trim ad budgets and re-evaluate the types of campaigns, as they were struggling with the unseen health crisis. Advertising can no longer be just about acquiring new customers and pushing new products. Brands never had the responsibility of educating and inspiring by prioritizing campaigns that are informative, authentic, relevant, and empathetic. 89% of consumers say they intend to keep some new habits and behaviors developed during the pandemic and the organizations that promote a positive message and contribute to the greater good will emerge as winners in the post-pandemic world.

