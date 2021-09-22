CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana to Launch Connectivity Program to Connect Hoosiers with Broadband Service

By Michael Gallenberger
 6 days ago

The State of Indiana is working to connect Hoosiers with broadband service. The Indiana Connectivity Program officially opens Monday. Residents and business owners with slow or no internet will be able to submit their information. Internet service providers can then review those locations and submit bids to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, according to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

