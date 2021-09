RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Lowcountry residents ordered a small shake with their lunches on Monday afternoon. An earthquake measuring around 2.8 on the Richter magnitude scale was felt by many residents in the area, including those in Summerville and Ladson. Geologists report the quake happened just before 12:50 p.m.

