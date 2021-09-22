Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another sign of the shortage of school bus drivers. A solution to that problem drew attention in Boston. Teacher Jim Mayers says a charter bus canceled before an 11th grade field trip. Students rode a replacement - a party bus complete with neon lights and a stripper pole. Mayers says this highlights a real problem. Drivers are so scarce in Massachusetts that the governor has called out the National Guard to drive some vehicles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.www.ksut.org
