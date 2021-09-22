John Glenn School Board Takes Public Comment on Mask Mandate
Members of the John Glenn School Board took public comments Tuesday night from parents about the school corporation’s switch to a mask mandate. The corporation moved from a mask recommendation to a mask requirement at the end of August due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the schools and after conversations held with the county health departments. It is a requirement for anyone riding a school bus to wear a mask due to a federal mandate.max983.net
