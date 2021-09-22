CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

John Glenn School Board Takes Public Comment on Mask Mandate

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the John Glenn School Board took public comments Tuesday night from parents about the school corporation’s switch to a mask mandate. The corporation moved from a mask recommendation to a mask requirement at the end of August due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the schools and after conversations held with the county health departments. It is a requirement for anyone riding a school bus to wear a mask due to a federal mandate.

max983.net

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WUKY

Masks Stay On In Fayette County Public Schools, Per Board Decision

Fayette County public school students, teachers, and staff will stay under a universal masking mandate for the time being. The school board voted unanimously Monday night to continue to the pandemic precaution. The decision to keep facial coverings mandatory in public schools came swiftly, with no opposition from the board....
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Williamson County School Board extends mask mandate

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County School Board voted Monday evening to extend the district’s mask mandate. The board voted 8-to-4 to extend the universal mask mandate for all schools and grade levels. Ahead of Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Jason Golden said he planned on extending the mask...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Miami New Times

Anti-Mask School Board Member Honored for Role as Public Health Advocate

This year's sold-out South Florida Hispanic Women of Distinction Awards ceremony — a September 10 charity gala recognizing a dozen South Floridians for their contributions as civic leaders and public servants — honored a slate of women who toil in fields such as public health, philanthropy, and education. Among them:...
MIAMI, FL
max983.net

John Glenn Superintendent Updates School Board on COVID Numbers

John Glenn officials have been watching COVID-19 statistics closely as the school year continues with in-person instruction. Superintendent Christopher Winchell said at the last board meeting earlier this month, there were 40 positive cases and about 300 close contacts identified in the first few weeks of school. Since then, there were 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week of September 5 and 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week after that. There was one positive case and 12 close contacts at the time of his report Tuesday night.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#The Mask#Americans
KBUR

West Burlington School Board reinstates mask mandate

West Burlington, IA- The West Burlington School Board has decided to reinstate their mask mandate for staff and students. The Hawk Eye reports that the motion was passed at a special board meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. The decision was made after a federal judge blocked the Iowa law which banned mask mandates in schools.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
WFMJ.com

Crestview School Board orders temporary mask mandate

As more students and staff at Columbiana County’s Crestview School District test positive for COVID 19, members of that system’s school board has ordered a temporary mask mandate beginning Wednesday. At a special meeting held early Tuesday, the board of education announced that the mask mandate will go into effect...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Clearfield Progress

Group asks Mo-Valley board to take stand against mask mandate

HOUTZDALE — Approximately 20 people protesting students wearing masks and the state Department of Health’s mandate requiring they do so inside school buildings attended Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board. Some of those who spoke said they are members of Centre/Clearfield Parents Against Masking — a group who does not agree...
HOUTZDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville School Board keeps mask policy despite public opposition

SMITHVILLE — Despite a majority of those in the audience against the policy, the Smithville School Board voted 4-3 Sept. 15 to continue its universal masking policy for personnel, students and visitors in district buildings. Board members Len Matthies, Scott Haggerty and Ian Saxton voted to remove the masking policy,...
SMITHVILLE, MO
the-journal.com

Montezuma-Cortez schools report spike in COVID-19 cases

The Montezuma-Cortez School District RE-1 issued a letter shortly after 4 p.m. stating that as of Wednesday, the district had seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far this school year. The district also reported that for the first time that students were infecting other students. The district posted...
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
University Daily Kansan

Lawrence public health board discusses booster shots, child mask mandate

Local public health officials discussed plans for additional COVID-19 booster shots and recommended to continue a mask mandate for children during a meeting Monday. The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health board meeting came just days after an FDA advisory panel recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 65 and older or for those at high risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WJCT News

St. Johns Superintendent Allows School Employee Mask Mandate To Expire

The St. Johns County School District’s mask mandate for employees and visitors expired Thursday, and Superintendent Tim Forson has not moved to extend it. The superintendent issued the 30-day mandate last month, as COVID cases were spiking statewide. Since then, the case rate has fallen, but the rate of people testing positive for COVID in St. Johns County remains almost 16% — higher than Duval’s 10.6% positivity.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
max983.net

Argos School Board Holds Public Hearings

The Argos School Board members held a public hearing Monday night concerning the collective bargaining process with teachers. Superintendent Ned Speicher said a two-year tentative master teacher agreement was negotiated and was anticipated to be ratified Thursday night. There were no public comments on the contract. The second public hearing...
ARGOS, IN
max983.net

Bremen School Board Considered Cost Increase for Adult Meals

The Bremen School Board members approved an increase in adult meals to follow with federal guidelines. The adult breakfast price will increase from $2.00 to $2.50 while the lunch price would increase $1.00 from $3.60 to $4.60. Meals for students continue to be free thanks to action taken by the...
BREMEN, IN
max983.net

Argos School Board Discusses Administrator Appreciation Award

The Argos School Board members reviewed a proposal last week that would extend an appreciation award to administrators similar to Teacher Appreciation Grant policy. Superintendent Ned Speicher mentioned that the Teacher Appreciation Grant policy was approved during the August school board meeting which is based on evaluations. Teachers who are rated effective or highly effective are awarded grant funds for their efforts. He said the school board held a similar discussion concerning administrators.
ARGOS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy