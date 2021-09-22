Tracking rain, checking road conditions on this First Alert Day

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: Tuesday is looking steamy as we'll top out in the lower 90s once again, but the record high is 99 so we'll stay out of breaking territory. We'll be in a blocking pattern for the rest of the week as high pressure tries to push against a deep trough of low pressure to our east. We'll be right on the periphery of this high, meaning we'll get the steady flow of southwest winds pushing moisture into the region. With disturbances rolling along the edge of high pressure, we'll see daily rain chances from Wednesday evening through the weekend. We seem to have a bit more energy to work with Thursday into Friday, but rain amounts right now look manageable, around an inch or a little more for the entire 7-day period. We have several areas that are abnormally dry, and we're a little over an inch behind in rain for the month as we close out the last few days. Thunderstorms are possible each day with a bit of instability to work with, but the ingredients won't be present for severe weather. Temperatures respond to clouds and rain in the area through the end of the week with highs only making the lower 80s Thursday and Friday, dropping back into the 70s by the weekend into next week. However, the one month climate trend has us above average in temperatures through most of October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO