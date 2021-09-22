CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking rain, checking road conditions on this First Alert Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of the rain, gusty winds will be an issue across the area. Amy Steigerwald takes us around the area to check out road conditions.

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: More sunshine Monday, tracking late-day storms Tuesday

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll start our Tuesday with sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the southwest which will lead to muggier dew points and warmer highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Late-day showers and storms will be possible especially across the peninsulas where there will also be a slight chance of severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance for Monsoon 2021 rain later this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Weekend storm system exits to the northeast Monday. It brings a few wrap-around showers mainly east of Tucson. Arizona is in between storm systems Tuesday. Mostly sunny conditions through the day tomorrow. Next system deepens over southern Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Cool pocket of air remains overhead keeping high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average for late September.
TUCSON, AZ
abc17news.com

Tracking another day in the 90s before rain chances cool us down later this week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: Tuesday is looking steamy as we'll top out in the lower 90s once again, but the record high is 99 so we'll stay out of breaking territory. We'll be in a blocking pattern for the rest of the week as high pressure tries to push against a deep trough of low pressure to our east. We'll be right on the periphery of this high, meaning we'll get the steady flow of southwest winds pushing moisture into the region. With disturbances rolling along the edge of high pressure, we'll see daily rain chances from Wednesday evening through the weekend. We seem to have a bit more energy to work with Thursday into Friday, but rain amounts right now look manageable, around an inch or a little more for the entire 7-day period. We have several areas that are abnormally dry, and we're a little over an inch behind in rain for the month as we close out the last few days. Thunderstorms are possible each day with a bit of instability to work with, but the ingredients won't be present for severe weather. Temperatures respond to clouds and rain in the area through the end of the week with highs only making the lower 80s Thursday and Friday, dropping back into the 70s by the weekend into next week. However, the one month climate trend has us above average in temperatures through most of October.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Hotter days coming

With below average temps starting the week, an increase in temps creep into the weekend. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather system will slowly exit the region through Tuesday, while bringing good chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly across the high terrain north of Phoenix this afternoon and lingering slight chances into Tuesday. Isolated showers will also remain possible across the south-central Arizona lower deserts this afternoon and evening. A second weather system is then expected to affect the region Wednesday into Thursday with additional chances for mostly light rain. Below normal temperatures are anticipated through much of the week with a slow warming trend likely into next weekend.
YUMA, AZ
WECT

First Alert Forecast: dry conditions persist with gradual warming, Hurricane Sam updates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! I have good news for the sunshine lovers! Expect more bright days, clear nights, and pleasant humidity levels across the Cape Fear Region. Mornings will be a bit milder over the next few days with lows in the 60s, and for the afternoons, short-sleeve shirts ought to suffice with 80s under the sun. Rain chances also remain slim before a cold front sweeps through late in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours throughout today, rain chances staying with us through the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and a few storms continue to develop this morning bringing heavy rain at times and this will continue as we move throughout much of the day as we see rounds of rain pushing through. While everyone isn’t picking up on the rain this morning the unsettled pattern is going to stick around as a few disturbances and a cool front will make its way through our area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Severe Storms Bring Wind, Hail Threat

The string of comfortable and clear days is coming to an end Tuesday as severe storms sweep through the region. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for severe storms packing the threat of hail and damaging winds for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

