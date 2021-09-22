Rufus Wainwright moves from pop and 'Shrek' to opera and back: 'Patience is one of the greatest virtues'

We once read on a blog post that after the pandemic, we weren’t getting back to normal… we were getting back together. Now, as we start venturing into seeing more touring acts this Fall, that statement is leaving little reminders everywhere. At the Uptown Theater in Kansas City on Monday, you had to show proof of vaccine and remain masked for the duration of the show. There was a hefty crowd, but large gaps remained in seating (possibly for COVID social distancing, possibly because folks just aren’t ready for bigger crowds yet). Events feel pretty different, and we are getting back together rather than getting back to normal. But there are little silver linings to be found. For one, they make COVID-spaced events delightfully intimate.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO