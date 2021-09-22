CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases expected to become more common in coming months

By Ariel Cohen
Roll Call Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals are becoming increasingly common as the highly contagious delta variant barrels through communities, but physicians and public health experts say that shouldn’t be a cause for significant concern. A breakthrough case of COVID-19 occurs when a person contracts COVID-19 at least two full...

<not deleted>
5d ago

Millions of COVID+ vaxxed people showing up to work & public gatherings & schools & hospital workers & on airplanes spreading covid. VAX-MANDATES ARE ANTI-SCIENCE.

Reply(1)
6
Joe'sgottogo!
5d ago

If you got one shot and get sick your counted as unvaxed. If you got two shots and get sick within 14 days your counted as unvaxed. Today in the USA 33,624,794 ( 98%) have recovered and have antibodies 2% have died.I think covid is at a endemic level now not at a pandemic level.

Reply
3
