A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the September 2021 issue of GPS World magazine. Direct GPS-over-Fiber is a copper-free GNSS remote antenna that eliminates the need for costly power infrastructure. It uses power-over-fiber technology to distribute both the timing signal and power for the remote device. It is designed for telecommunication and data-center customers in need of scalable timing infrastructure solutions for outdoor remote antenna applications. It is fast and easy to install, with flexible, space-saving configurations that eliminate the need for power infrastructure at the remote end. The product makes network expansion achievable with a compact design and integrated transmitters, eliminating the need for multiple GPS antennas and maximizing the available space. It also extends the signal range between the antenna and the receiver.

