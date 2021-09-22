CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students, Staff and Fans Return to More Than a New Name at Former TCF Stadium

By Kim Eslinger
millcitytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGophers welcome back fans with a newly branded club—the result of a 10-year agreement between Cambria and Gopher Athletics. Last month it was announced that University of Minnesota Gopher fans will enjoy special amenities and the best views in Huntington Bank Stadium in a newly designed Club Cambria for the 2021 season. A new energetic and modern Club Cambria will be completed in two phases as a result of a 10-year agreement between Le Sueur–based Cambria, the leading American-made producer of quartz surfaces, and the University of Minnesota.

