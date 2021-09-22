CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FedEx Stock Slumps As Soaring Wages, Costs Clip Forecast After Q1 Earnings Miss

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the world's biggest package delivery group trimmed its full-year profit forecast following weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings. FedEx said group revenues came in at $22 billion, narrowly topping Street estimates, but higher operating costs ate into its bottom line....

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Best Buy Stock Rises as Piper Sandler Bullish on Membership Plan

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report rose on Monday after analysts at Piper Sandler said the consumer-electronics retailer's new membership program will lead to new signups in the holiday season. "With the upcoming rollout of its new membership program, Best Buy Total Tech, BBY...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Acceleron Pharma Stock Climbs on Reported $11B Deal Talks

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report jumped Monday on reports the biotech was in talks to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for about $11 billion. Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company at last check were up nearly 4% to $174.20. Details about the potential buyer...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Ground#Stock#Fdx#Fedex#Ground And Express#Bmo Capital Markets#H2 F22
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Best Buy, Acceleron

Stocks ended mixed Monday as investors looked to navigate a potentially tricky week on Wall Street amid political risks, a looming global power crisis and a key debate on the nation's debt ceiling. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:. 1. Best Buy | Increase 5.2%. Shares...
STOCKS
businessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Stock Slumps, Rebounds After Analyst Downgrade

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. tumbled Monday morning after Goldman Sachs cut the company’s rating from “neutral” to “sell.”. However, the stock found its footing and rebounded an hour later as investors shrugged off the analysts’ downgrade. Shares of Lordstown Motors stock, which trades under the ticker...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings

Nike(NYSE:NKE) stock fell by 6.26% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Nike beat their estimated earnings by 4.5%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,654,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AAR: Q1 Earnings Insights

AAR(NYSE:AIR) stock fell by 1.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. AAR beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $54,300,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
MARKETS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

FedEx stock falls on news of jump in operating costs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express confirmed on September 21 that its third-quarter expenses had jumped to $450 million as it was forced to increase salaries, due to the ongoing shortage of labor. Further, FedEx lowered its forecast for 2021, partially as a result of expenses linked to the tight employment market.
STOCKS
GreenwichTime

Stocks Up for the Week After Soaring Over 2% in 2 Days

Not only did yesterday’s post-Fed rally continue on Thursday, but it also picked up steam and left the major indices with a chance for their first positive weekly performance since the beginning of September. The Dow surged by 1.48% (or about 506 points) to 34,764.82, while the S&P jumped 1.21%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Micron Stock Off After Target Cuts at JPMorgan and Mizuho

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report shares fell Friday after two analysts cut their price targets on the semiconductor stalwart and another offered negative comments ahead of Tuesday’s earnings report. The stock recently traded at $73.21, down 1.1%. The Boise, Idaho, company has slipped 13% over...
STOCKS
Street.Com

After Nike's Earnings, I Have a Warning About the Stock

Athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike (NKE) reported its fiscal first-quarter performance on Thursday night. There was a lot of "good" to look at. But there was also some trouble in the supply chain that is expected to persist, impacting several quarters. The stock sold off overnight and into early trading Friday.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Costco Analysts Boost Price Targets After Earnings Beat

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report analysts rallied around the big-box retailer after it beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Issaquah, Wash., company at last check were up 2.4% to $463.58. Two weeks ago the stock touched a 52-week high near $470. On Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy