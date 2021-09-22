CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Sept. 22, 2021: Andrea Bocelli, take responsibility for your happiness

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tom Felton, 34; Bonnie Hunt, 60; Andrea Bocelli, 63; Joan Jett, 63. Happy Birthday: Explore your options regarding work and what you want to do with the rest of your life. Revamp the way you use your skills to help fulfill your aspirations. Rethink your priorities and the way you use your time before making adjustments that work for you. Take responsibility for your happiness, and everything else will fall into place. Your numbers are 4, 10, 17, 23, 29, 31, 35, 46.

