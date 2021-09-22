CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another sign of the shortage of school bus drivers. A solution to that problem drew attention in Boston. Teacher Jim Mayers says a charter bus canceled before an 11th grade field trip. Students rode a replacement - a party bus complete with neon lights and a stripper pole. Mayers says this highlights a real problem. Drivers are so scarce in Massachusetts that the governor has called out the National Guard to drive some vehicles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

