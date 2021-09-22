Fox News @ Night - Tuesday, September 21

Cops is being rebooted by Fox News Media. The long-running reality series, which was canceled by Paramount last year in the wake of public outrage following the death of George Floyd, has been picked up for the Fox Nation streaming service. Fox Nation has ordered new episodes for season 33 of the show, which follows police officers as they go on patrol and respond to calls. It has also picked up 15 episodes from season 32. Cops and another police reality show, A&E’s Live PD, were canceled last summer as protests against police brutality swept the nation, bringing increased scrutiny to how...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO