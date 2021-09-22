North Carolina among 10 states that reported record hospitalizations in the last month
Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines. 2 p.m. Wake County Public School System administrators announced that, due to limited staff and other resources, the district will pause the Extended Learning Program (summer learning), effective end of day on Friday, Sept. 24 through the end of the fall semester. "We are investigating potential learning options for the spring semester and will have more information about those options in the coming weeks," the district said. The district said a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and space were reasons that most principals supported pausing the program. Opportunities for working in the Extended Learning program could be revisited for spring semester, the district said. 12:45 p.m. North Carolina health officials are reporting 6,288 new COVID cases Wednesday. The state is reporting an 11.4% positive test rate. There are currently 3,400 COVID patients hospitalized throughout North Carolina. Throughout the state, 130 more people have died from the virus. A total of 15,941 North Carolinians have died from COVID since the pandemic started. According to NCDHHS, 68% of North Carolina adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated. Wednesday morning headlines President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is doubling, to 1 billion doses , its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world. Biden is also set to embrace a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up U.S. commitment will be the cornerstone of a global vaccination summit the president is convening virtually Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Biden will push well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control around the world. Word of Biden's plan comes from two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president's remarks. A North Carolina-based health care provider says nearly 400 of its workers face firings for failing to comply with a mandatory coronavirus vaccination program. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Novant Health said Tuesday that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, are not being allowed to work. Novant announced its mandatory vaccination policy July 22, saying then that it would require full compliance by Sept. 15. In a news release, Novant Health says the affected workers will have five days to comply with the vaccine mandate. If they don't get the shot before the deadline, they will be fired. ABC News learned from multiple sources that the FDA will likely authorize a third Pfizer dose Wednesday. It's anticipated that the authorization will be for people ages 65 and up, people at high risk for severe illness and possibly frontline workers. The CDC independent advisory committee (ACIP) is then scheduled to come up with specific recommendations and vote on Thursday. That can only happen if the FDA has authorized boosters by then. After the CDC independent committee votes on the recommendations, the CDC Director usually endorses those recommendations. That same CDC committee (ACIP) is meeting Wednesday to hear presentations but a vote will not be made at that time. Methodist University is working to help students and staff meet next month's deadline to be fully vaccinated. Students must show proof by Oct. 15. Faculty and staff have until Oct. 29. The Fayetteville university is requiring full vaccinations in order to live, work, attend classes and participate in activities on campus. About one-third of the nearly 9,500 virus-related deaths in the last week came from just three states: Texas, Georgia and Alabama. About 90,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to more than 100,000 patients about three weeks ago, according to federal data. But in the past month, at least 10 states -- Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia -- have reported record hospitalizations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is processing a request to send 50 ambulances and 100 personnel to North Carolina to help with the COVID-19 response. The FEMA support information was detailed in a federal planning document obtained by ABC News. Jaclyn Rothenberg, a spokeswoman for FEMA, told ABC11 that the request being "in-process" means there may be adjustments to the actual allocations.
TUESDAY9 p.m. During a Wake County school board meeting Tuesday afternoon, county staff were told to work on a voluntary COVID-19 testing program for students. The district said it is too short-staffed to run the testing program itself, but there was an understanding there will be an additional burden on staff in some capacity. The board is also in the process of figuring out the best way to comply with the soon-to-come federal mandate that requires companies with 100 or more staff have to be vaccinated or tested weekly. "Increased testing at schools would ensure all students and teachers regardless of socioeconomic status have access to a test," said Christina Jones, Wake County mother of a first and second-grader. "We are the largest school district in North Carolina so it is our responsibility to lead the way for the rest of the state, it is time to be bold and strong for our kids "This is about public health, vaccine mandates have been in place for years. Schools have always required you show vaccine records when you enter schools. This is no different, the only difference is that it's a new illness and we're in a pandemic," said Shruti Adiga, mother of a kindergarten student at Penny Road Elementary. "The more layers the better, the earlier we catch asymptomatic infections, the less transmission we'll have of the virus, the less students out on quarantine." Adiga spoke at Tuesday's meeting to ensure the mask mandate stays and that there will be a robust testing program. "Let me remind you that y'all were elected to make sure our kids get a great education. It is a parent's right, not yours to make medical decisions for our children," said Jessica Lewis, Wake County mom. "Why do the children have to sit six seats apart in the cafeteria, not allowed to talk and then hurry up and put their masks back on? My family can go into a restaurant and not even be asked to put a mask on and we are closer to other people." 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing to update residents on the status of the state's COVID-19 response and highlighted an effort to get faith leaders involved in strengthening community vaccination efforts. "We remain laser focused on helping more North Carolinians make the decision to get vaccinated," Cooper said. "(State Health) Secretary (Mandy) Cohen and I are sharing a letter to faith leaders asking them to encourage their congregations to get vaccinated and to help combat misinformation about vaccines and treatment. Some houses of worship have served as vaccination sites and I hope more will. Faith leaders from all religious backgrounds can be trusted figures in their communities. Their word can go a long way in encouraging people to talk with doctors and understand that vaccines are safe." In the letter, Cooper and Cohen wrote: "Getting vaccinated is one of the deepest expressions of our shared values to protect human life and love our neighbor. It is an act of love to our families and our communities. While we have made much progress in the state, too many people are needlessly getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying. Our hospitals are strained, and in other states we've seen that care is not readily available for people experiencing non-COVID life-threatening health crises. We need your help." The letter outlines three actions that faith leaders can take, including directing their congregation and faith community to trustworthy sources about COVID-19 vaccines, serving as vaccine ambassadors, and hosting vaccination events.
Raw video: Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing to update residents on the status of the state's COVID-19 response and highlighted an effort to get faith leaders involved in strengthening community vaccination efforts.Cooper also again urged vaccinations, saying it's not too late to get vaccinated if you haven't done so already. "Every vaccine given is a potential life saved," Cooper said. He noted that 90% of North Carolinians 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Cooper talked about an initiative to get faith leaders to encourage those in their congregations to get vaccinated. The governor also said state government is pressing employees to comply with vaccination or testing requirements. "Under my Executive Order, NC cabinet agencies are working to require employees to verify they have been vaccinated or collect their weekly COVID test results," Cooper said. "It's positive that many agencies are reporting high percentages of vaccinated employees, but there is more work to do." To date, North Carolina has administered over 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 63 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. Sixty-eight percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Raw video: State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen discusses COVID-19 metrics and trends in NC.1 p.m. The American Rescue Plan Act provides U.S. cities and counties with $130.2 billion through December 31, 2024. The City of Raleigh will receive more than $73.2M as part of this allocation. At the Tuesday City Council work session, staff presented on Phase 2 of the City's plan to allocate American Rescue funding. Phase 2 will focus on meeting community needs for recovery from COVID-19 and the associated economic impacts. Staff received feedback from City Council on prioritizing the following areas: Economic Recovery, Housing/Homelessness, Community Health, Infrastructure and Transit. Based on City Council feedback, staff proposed the following budget amendments: $10 million for affordable housing strategic acquisition $10 million for health initiatives awarded through a request for proposals (RFP) and review process $5 million for small business assistance through the Carolina Small Business Development Fund $500,000 to support the development of outdoor seating to turn public spaces into vibrant community spaces City Council authorized the budget amendments on Tuesday. 12:15 p.m. 4,381 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Tuesday. The percent of positive tests in the state is at 11%. 3,464 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. There are 908 adult ICU COVID-19 patients. 334 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is on the decline after months of increases. 11:50 a.m. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to send 50 ambulances and 100 personnel to North Carolina to help with the COVID-19 response. The FEMA support information was detailed in a federal planning document obtained by ABC News. Ambulances were provided to the state of Mississippi last month and Louisiana earlier this month. 11 a.m. The U.S. reported more than 225,000 child COVID-19 cases, marking the fourth consecutive week with over 200,000 new pediatric cases reported, according to a newly released weekly report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. In the last five weeks alone, the country has reported more than 1.1 million pediatric cases, according to the organizations. "The weekly figure is now about 26 times higher than it was in June, when just 8,400 pediatric cases were reported over the span of a week," the organizations wrote in their report. The South accounted for about half --110,000-- of last week's pediatric cases, according to the report. The organizations added that more than 2,200 children are hospitalized with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection. 6:30 a.m. A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness. Compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine always had slightly lower efficacy. Peak efficacy from the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was 95% and 94%, respectively, against symptomatic illness. But two Johnson & Johnson shots, given two months apart, resulted in a similarly high effectiveness level: 94% protection against any symptomatic infection in the U.S., and 100% against severe disease. Q&A: What do families need to know about Pfizer's data on shots for kids
Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk answers questions about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.Tuesday morning headlines Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m. today. During the Raleigh City Council meeting on Tuesday, city staff, along with staff from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Centennial Authority, will provide Council with an update on the status of tourism in Raleigh amid the pandemic, current and future challenges, expectations for the coming year and status of hotels. Council is also expected to discuss the current status of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, review the city's indoor face covering proclamation, and discuss current vaccine/testing requirements for employees. The deadline for Duke Health employees to get vaccinated is Tuesday. On Monday, a spokesperson told ABC11: "Nearly 97% of Duke University Health System employees have fulfilled the COVID vaccination requirements as of today." The workers who have not complied with the vaccine requirement by 10 a.m. could get a final written warning, followed by administrative action, including loss of their jobs. The Wake County School Board is meeting on Tuesday. During the work session. Paul Koh, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services and Kelly Creech, Senior Director for Health Services are expected to share information and potential strategies for COVID-19 testing and vaccination for the 2021-2022 school year.
Monday6:40 p.m. UNC Health spokesperson Alan Wolf said COVID vaccination statuses or granted exemptions have been confirmed for 95 percent of employees. The status of 1,400 employees is still awaiting confirmation. "We are confident we will get the vast majority of our teammates vaccinated. We want to keep everyone employed who wants to stay with UNC Health, and are working hard to accommodate employees with medical and religious concerns. We've approved about 1,100 exemptions for medical or religious reasons," said Wolf. Any employees who are non-compliant as of Sept. 21 will enter a probationary period. The period ends Nov. 2 and employees have until then to enter receiving a complete vaccination series. 3:15 p.m. NCDHHS has announced four new locations offering monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment. "While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies are available for people at high risk for severe illness if you have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19," said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer. "Expanding access to this potentially lifesaving treatment can, if taken early, reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death." The four new sites are located in Harnett, Robeson, Johnston and Wilkes counties.
- Wilkes County: The Health Foundation in North Wilkesboro. Call 336-528-1637.
- Johnston County: Smithfield Hospital Campus in Smithfield. Call 919-268-1621.
- Harnett County: Central Carolina Community College Harnett Health Sciences Center in Lillington. Call 910-893-0653.
- Robeson County: UNC-Southeastern Ambulatory Care Center in Lumberton. Referrals based on a positive COVID-19 test are required for this location.
