FedEx stocks slid the most in 18 months as a labor shortage that's driving up costs showed no sign of letting up. The package delivery company said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly because increased costs related to the tight labor market.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO