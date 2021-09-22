Connecticut Legislature To Hold Special Session September 27th
Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to the state Capitol next week to decide whether to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic until early February. The state Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Senate Democrats. While a formal announcement has not yet been made, the House of Representatives could convene as soon as Monday. Lamont, a Democrat, has said the extension is needed to quickly address pandemic-related issues such as booster shots, masking requirements and vaccinations for children and nursing home residents. Conservatives are calling it an overreach.www.ctpublic.org
Comments / 0