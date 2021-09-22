CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Legislature To Hold Special Session September 27th

By Connecticut Public Radio
 6 days ago

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to the state Capitol next week to decide whether to extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic until early February. The state Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Senate Democrats. While a formal announcement has not yet been made, the House of Representatives could convene as soon as Monday. Lamont, a Democrat, has said the extension is needed to quickly address pandemic-related issues such as booster shots, masking requirements and vaccinations for children and nursing home residents. Conservatives are calling it an overreach.

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

