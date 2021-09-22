CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Is Buying 500 Million More Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries

By Tamara Keith
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
President Biden is set to announce on Wednesday that the United States is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to donate to countries around the world, a pledge that will bring the total promised U.S. vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion. Biden will make the...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

