Zarude Will Appear in Pokemon GO Ahead of Secrets of the Jungle Global Release
In celebration of the global release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Zarude will make its debut in Pokemon GO. From October 1, 2021, to October 10, 2021, the mythical Pokemon will be available to encounter through completing a limited-time Special Research story. Additionally, Pokemon prominently featured in the movie, such as Hoothoot and Combee, will appear more frequently, as well as the return of the Explorer Pikachu.www.siliconera.com
