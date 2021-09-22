CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zarude Will Appear in Pokemon GO Ahead of Secrets of the Jungle Global Release

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the global release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Zarude will make its debut in Pokemon GO. From October 1, 2021, to October 10, 2021, the mythical Pokemon will be available to encounter through completing a limited-time Special Research story. Additionally, Pokemon prominently featured in the movie, such as Hoothoot and Combee, will appear more frequently, as well as the return of the Explorer Pikachu.

