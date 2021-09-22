Meet Aimée Brender and Susan Brender Authors

Gather around; it’s story time. And this tale has it all—fashion, laughter, love, and heartbreak. The Yellow Suitcase, by first-time author L.W. Clark, is a fictionalized account of Alyssa, a determined Eastern European immigrant who’s seduced by the glamour of the New York City fashion industry. Despite multiple roadblocks and adversity, the protagonist makes waves in the Big Apple while learning who she is in the world. The Daily got the inside scoop from Clark on what it was like to put some of her real-life experiences to paper, and to hear whether we’ll be seeing more of Alyssa in the future.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO