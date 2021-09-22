CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Meet Aimée Brender and Susan Brender Authors

By Meet Aimée Brender, Susan Brender Authors
wemagazineforwomen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAimée Brender and Susan Brender are the authors of Fear is Better Dressed in Polka Dots – 2 Sisters Get Creative in a Time of Crisis. This is therr story. Aimée, a pattern designer by trade, is an artistic, funny, caring, optimistic realist, and a daydreamer since childhood. She is cautious, restrained, and responsible, a follower of rules, and a worrier by nature. Susan, an English major with a mixed bag of a career history, is an unruly, irreverent, tattooed, rebellious, atheist, who is ironically, both romantic and cynical. She is a raw, sometimes loud, pseudo-intellectual yogi, black cat lover, and the owner of a broken heart. Together they make up Aimée and Sue – Sisters Say Stuff, a newly formed creative collaboration.

wemagazineforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutchinson News

Kansas Authors Club to meet virtually Saturday

If you want to understand the process of getting a book ready to print, then join the Kansas Authors Club this Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 PM (CST) on Zoom. Heidi Unruh, developmental editor & writing coach; and Gina Laiso, book consultant & designer; will share their skill sets with writers interested in authoring a book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
leeandlow.com

Upcoming Fall 2021 Tea Time Talks: Meet our Editors and Authors

Curious about the ins-and-outs of the editorial process? Join us for our Fall 2021 Tea Time Talks between our authors and editors!. In these short, casual conversations, get a behind-the-scenes look at our publishing process as our Lee & Low editors share a (virtual) cup of tea with their authors. Hear them describe the initial inspiration and the development process, discuss questions that came up during the editing, and reflect on decisions they made.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wemagazineforwomen.com

Meet Michelle McLean, Author – Hitched to the Gunslinger

Michelle McLean is the Author – Hitched to the Gunslinger. This is her interview. “I could not stop laughing at this non-stop, swoon-worthy, romantic comedy!”– Reading Rebel Reviews. When did you first realize you wanted to be a writer?. I’ve always loved books and wanted to be involved with them...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#We Magazine For Women#Wordpress Web Designer#Chamber Of Commerce#Solopreneurs
wemagazineforwomen.com

Interview with Marcie Maxfield Author Em’s Awful Good Fortune

“At first I felt guilty for not deriving pleasure from following my husband around the world. Then I felt conned by feminist ideology and began to self-identify as an anti-feminist. It took me a while to figure out that it wasn’t supposed to work. That’s the point. Make women miserable enough.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Meet the author turning science into adventure stories for middle grades

Many middle-schoolers wouldn’t leisurely read a book about Greenland, but, then again, they probably haven’t picked up one of Ellen Prager’s adventure stories. “I’m not trying to write some literary masterpiece. I’m purposely writing fun, fast, easy-to-read books that I hope will engage kids,” said Prager. “It’s very hard to learn if you’re bored.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thesandpaper.net

Meet YA Author Julie Murphy Online Sept. 30

Celebrating the success of her first adult-oriented novel, If The Shoe Fits, Julie Murphy will take part in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wspa.com

Meet Motivator and Book Author Jared Smith

Getting your “life right” can be hard without some motivation and today we are talking to Jared Smith one of the nation’s top motivators and he is talking about his book “Success Is My Prey”. “Success is My Prey”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Myhighplains.com

Meet the Author at Aunt EEK’s Book’s & Curiosities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Aunt EEk’s is welcoming Seth Wieck to the shop on September 15th. The event is at 7:30 p.m. and masks will be required. Check out Seth’s bio from Aunt EEk’s below. Seth Wieck’s writing has appeared in Narrative Magazine, the Langdon Review of the Arts, and the...
AMARILLO, TX
fashionweekdaily.com

A Fashionable Tale! Meet The Author Of ‘The Yellow Suitcase’

Gather around; it’s story time. And this tale has it all—fashion, laughter, love, and heartbreak. The Yellow Suitcase, by first-time author L.W. Clark, is a fictionalized account of Alyssa, a determined Eastern European immigrant who’s seduced by the glamour of the New York City fashion industry. Despite multiple roadblocks and adversity, the protagonist makes waves in the Big Apple while learning who she is in the world. The Daily got the inside scoop from Clark on what it was like to put some of her real-life experiences to paper, and to hear whether we’ll be seeing more of Alyssa in the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
dsmmagazine.com

Meet The Latest Iowa Author Of The Year

Nikole Hannah-Jones will release two books on Nov. 16: “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” a children’s picture book, and “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” Photo: Des Moines Public Library Foundation. The Des Moines Library Foundation announced Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones as its 2021 Iowa Author of...
IOWA STATE
wemagazineforwomen.com

September Books Worth Reading

Secrets broke her heart… and have now come back from the grave to haunt her. A new series from NYT & USAT Bestselling Author, Michelle M. Pillow!. Lorna Addams’ life is not turning out like she expected. After a very public embarrassment, she finds it difficult to trust her judgment when it comes to new friendships and dating. She might be willing to give love a second chance when she meets the attractive William Warrick, if only she could come to terms with what her husband did to her and leave it in the past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy