How’s Our 2020 Mazda CX-30 Holding Up?

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 made its debut recently, but it's nothing more than a subtle facelift and AWD being included as standard. This is simply riding the CX-5 over until the new generation arrives. We know that both the CX-5 and the forthcoming Mazda CX-50 will be going upmarket and transitioning to a new rear-wheel-drive platform with power sourced from a new engine family that will have a BMW-rivaling inline-six. Previously, we thought the first model to make use of these would be several years away, but a new report from Australian publication Drive suggests we'll get a taste of it sooner than expected.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO