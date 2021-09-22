What's The Status Of GOP-Backed Election Investigations In Wisconsin?
In Wisconsin, Republicans are backing three separate investigations into the November 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing in the state. The inquiries include a wide-ranging investigation backed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, an attempted "forensic audit" by Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, and a review by the state audit bureau, ordered by the GOP-controlled state Legislature.www.wpr.org
Comments / 3