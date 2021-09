The Town of Estes Park’s Planning Division will host an online public forum focused on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Planner II Alex Bergeron will provide an overview of the ADU code amendment currently under consideration by the Estes Park Planning Commission (EPPC) as a potential means to address the housing shortage in Estes Park. The meeting agenda and instructions for joining the Zoom webinar are available at www.estes.org/EVDCamendments. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the virtual informational session, which will address the background of the proposed amendment to the Estes Park Development Code (EPDC), the code changes proposed, and frequently asked questions. A recording of the meeting will be posted to www.estes.org/EVDCamendments for those who were unable to join.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO