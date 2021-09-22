Questions of Style—The (Only) Honest Guide For Burning Off Your “Friends”

This story originally appeared in the December 2015 issue of our print edition. Clipping the chains on your last route of the day causes a Pavlovian response—it’s time to stuff your face! And dinner needs to be hearty, healthy, and easy enough to make with a beer in hand. What your grandpa might have called the “hobo dinner” is a perfect match. Add the protein of your choice to rebuild destroyed muscles, vital nutrients from veggies to keep all your systems working properly, and starchy potatoes to refill your empty carb stores and promote faster recovery. Best of all, it’s filling without breaking your budget, and it’s completely customizable to your palate. Wrapping everything in tin foil and throwing it on the coals of the fire is the standard preparation method, but you can easily make this in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven over the fire, or a regular frying pan over your canister or gas stove. Yet another bonus: Any leftovers pair deliciously with eggs, tortillas, and hot sauce in the morning to make a bomber breakfast burrito that will fuel you for another day of crushing.

