Energy Industry

Soaring energy prices become major headache for China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope is being ravaged by an unprecedented energy crisis, and it may already be spreading. Asia, the world's biggest buyer of gas and coal, may be next, with China particularly vulnerable because of the size of its economy. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the big problem for China is not natural gas....

Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Mail

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed firm Green after it became latest in raft of small suppliers to fail in wake of soaring gas prices

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month. Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.
OilPrice.com

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The European energy crisis is going global as the lack of natural gas supply begins to influence oil and coal markets. Oil prices are set to break the $80 market as gas-to-oil switching increases oil demand amid continued supply outages. Coal prices have hit a 13-year high in Europe and...
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
sanantoniopost.com

European gas prices smash historic high

Natural gas prices in Europe hit record highs in Tuesday's trading, exceeding $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) shows. The price of October futures on the Dutch TTF exchange surged to $1,031.30 per 1,000 cubic meters, with the overall...
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
India
China
BBC

Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

Residents in north-east China are experiencing unannounced power cuts, as an electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes. People living in Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces have complained on social media about the lack of heating, and lifts and traffic lights not working. Local media said the cause...
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
actionforex.com

Energy Prices Soar, Bitcoin Holds Ground Amid Chinese Crackdown

Most bad news come from China these days. The Evergrande debt crisis, the Chinese energy crackdown on missed targets and the ban on cryptocurrencies have been shaking the markets, along with Federal Reserve’s (Fed) more hawkish policy stance last week, and not only on its QE taper front but also regarding the interest rates.
mobileworldlive.com

China energy move hits Apple suppliers

An energy usage crackdown in China was tipped to potentially impact Apple supplies, as a trio of component manufacturers reportedly halted production across a number of facilities to obey stricter environmental regulations. Reuters reported Eson Precision, an affiliate of Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), suspended manufacturing in the city of Kunshan...
investing.com

European Energy Majors Gain as Prices Rise, Inventories Run Low

Investing.com – ADRs of European energy majors were trading higher in Monday’s premarket as oil prices strengthen and natural gas prices surge to seasonal highs ahead of the winters. BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDSa) and TotalEnergies ADRs (NYSE:TTE) were up 2.5%-3.5% as supply chain issues, a lack of truck drivers, booming...
